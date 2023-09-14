Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 112,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 127,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Sokoman Minerals Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$20.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

