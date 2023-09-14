Small Cap Consu Comments on Regis Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Small Cap Consu reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Regis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Regis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Regis’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

RGS opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.82. Regis has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Regis by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 51.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 496,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 438,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

