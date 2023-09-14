Searle & CO. Sells 216 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Searle & CO. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,567,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 317,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $88,917,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 98.3% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $325.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $325.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.69 and a 200 day moving average of $304.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.62.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

