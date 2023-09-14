RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Melius

Melius cut shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Melius currently has $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.33.

NYSE RTX opened at $75.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX has a 12-month low of $73.66 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RTX will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at about $1,397,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in RTX by 7.8% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX by 7.0% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in RTX by 45.8% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

