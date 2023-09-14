RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,177 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 2.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.46. 2,419,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,328,250. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.37. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

