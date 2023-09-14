RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Trimmed by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after buying an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

