Relative Value Partners Group LLC Invests $388,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,222,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,174,000 after purchasing an additional 521,774 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,395,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,414,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,982,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XONE opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.