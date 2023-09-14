Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $49.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

