Relative Value Partners Group LLC Buys 195 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

