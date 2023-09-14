Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

RRR has been the topic of several other research reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.11.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.16. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 276.42% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $173,703,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,320,000 after buying an additional 379,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after buying an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after buying an additional 80,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

