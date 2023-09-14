QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 81,089 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 8.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $41,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.38. The company had a trading volume of 950,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,545. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.11. The stock has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

