Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Issued By Zacks Research

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the airline will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after acquiring an additional 96,202,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $306,906,000 after buying an additional 1,384,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $262,507,000 after buying an additional 455,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,281,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $181,158,000 after buying an additional 1,626,700 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.