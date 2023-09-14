Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Western Union in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,078,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Western Union by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

