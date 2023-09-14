Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for HEICO Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for HEICO in a research note issued on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.40.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.63. HEICO has a 1-year low of $138.82 and a 1-year high of $182.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.55 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. HEICO’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.