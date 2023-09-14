Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Issued By Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $711.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.42. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

