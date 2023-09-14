Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 33,471 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,471 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.2% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.