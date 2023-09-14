Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,368 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.9% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,101,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Adobe by 663.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 827,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,768,000 after purchasing an additional 718,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.39.

Adobe Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $553.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $252.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $526.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.10. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

