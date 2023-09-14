Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,406 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,588,000 after purchasing an additional 929,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after purchasing an additional 304,269 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.39.

WFC stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,145,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

