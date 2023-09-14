Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,908 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $211,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 634,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after buying an additional 80,718 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 267,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,484 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 160.6% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,742,520. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

