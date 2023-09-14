Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.00. 992,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,875,547. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $146.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

