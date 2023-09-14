Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.63. 135,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,233. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.93.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

