Private Asset Management Inc. Has $3.86 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.13. The stock had a trading volume of 348,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,541. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

