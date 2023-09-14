Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Shares Down 0.1%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.54 and last traded at $32.71. 1,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $50.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTEC. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 54,571 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

