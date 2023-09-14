POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $100.90

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.90, but opened at $104.73. POSCO shares last traded at $104.83, with a volume of 18,859 shares trading hands.

PKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth $209,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 6.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

