Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.30. 163,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,229. The firm has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

