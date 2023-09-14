Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $300.14. 125,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.47 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,809 shares of company stock valued at $19,496,481. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

