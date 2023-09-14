Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 543 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 70,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $374.76. 8,019,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,383,250. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.83 and a 200 day moving average of $347.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.