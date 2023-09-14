Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,598 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.63. 1,806,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

