Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 430,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,482. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

