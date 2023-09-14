Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $97.86. The company had a trading volume of 757,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,641. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.70. The stock has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

