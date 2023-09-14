PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

PEP stock opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $247.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

