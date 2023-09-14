PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,555,000 after buying an additional 489,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after acquiring an additional 872,064 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $247.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

