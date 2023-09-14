Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 1.3% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.12.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.07.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

