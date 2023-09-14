Park National Corp OH Sells 8,747 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.28.

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.