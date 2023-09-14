Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81,630 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Target were worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 511.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $123.46 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

