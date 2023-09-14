Park National Corp OH Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HON opened at $192.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

