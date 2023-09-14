Park National Corp OH Has $21.46 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $422.00 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.07. The firm has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

