Park National Corp OH Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 4,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

General Electric stock opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

