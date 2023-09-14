Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 4363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.
Paramount Global Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
