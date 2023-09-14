Oppenheimer Boosts Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $46.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.85. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 3,804.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $617,512.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $288,094.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,805 shares in the company, valued at $12,836,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $617,512.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,305.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,201 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 644,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after buying an additional 831,041 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,495,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

