Oppenheimer Boosts Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target to $22.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALPN. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $580.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 201.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 493,027 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at $2,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 234,246 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 65.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on immune therapeutics. The company has strategic collaborations immunotherapies via protein engineering technologies with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development. Its pipeline includes Povetacicept (ALPN-303), which is in a phase 1b, open-label study of povetacicept in autoimmune cytopenias, including immune thrombocytopenia, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and cold agglutinin disease; and in phase 1b/2a, open-label study of povetacicept in autoimmune glomerulonephritis, including IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and primary membranous nephropathy.

