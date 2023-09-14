Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 1.2 %

AMGN opened at $257.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.86 and its 200 day moving average is $237.17.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.19.

View Our Latest Report on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.