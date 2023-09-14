Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,123,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.48.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

LOW stock opened at $228.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.72 and its 200-day moving average is $213.15. The company has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

