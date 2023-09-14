Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 57,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $3,552,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 61,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.