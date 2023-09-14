NU (NYSE:NU) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.11.

NU opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 378.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that NU will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at about $12,675,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

