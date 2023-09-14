New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,575 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,493,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,698,000 after acquiring an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,992,000 after acquiring an additional 547,535 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.77. The stock had a trading volume of 61,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,650. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.23. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.