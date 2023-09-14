New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 2,480 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,553. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

