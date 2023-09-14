Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upgraded DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.82.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 947,536 shares of company stock valued at $29,232,213. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

