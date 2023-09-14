M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $214.56. The company had a trading volume of 335,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

