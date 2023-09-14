M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $255,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $339.50. 313,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

